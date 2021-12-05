Bike lifter gang busted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) ::Police have arrested two member gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 20 stolen motorcycles worth millions of rupees from their possession.

ASP New town Beenish Fatima while briefing to media at Sadiqabad Police station said that the accused were using helmet of a private company while conducting robberies.

The arrested were identified as Shahid alias Shahido and Jahanzeb who were member of the active gang.

The accused have stolen motorcycles from various parts of Rawalpindi.

SP Rawal Division appreciated the performance of police team adding that strict action would be takenagainst the criminals.

He said that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of citizens.