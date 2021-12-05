UrduPoint.com

Bike Lifter Gang Busted

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 08:50 PM

Bike lifter gang busted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) ::Police have arrested two member gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 20 stolen motorcycles worth millions of rupees from their possession.

ASP New town Beenish Fatima while briefing to media at Sadiqabad Police station said that the accused were using helmet of a private company while conducting robberies.

The arrested were identified as Shahid alias Shahido and Jahanzeb who were member of the active gang.

The accused have stolen motorcycles from various parts of Rawalpindi.

SP Rawal Division appreciated the performance of police team adding that strict action would be takenagainst the criminals.

He said that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of citizens.

Related Topics

Police Company Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Criminals Media From Million

Recent Stories

Shares in Multiply Group end first day of trading ..

Shares in Multiply Group end first day of trading 80% higher than pre-listing va ..

29 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Costa Rican President

RAK Ruler receives Costa Rican President

44 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits UAE, Vision pavilions at Ex ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits UAE, Vision pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

59 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber hosts high-level delegation led by C ..

Dubai Chamber hosts high-level delegation led by Costa Rican President

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits Spanish Pavilion at Exp ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Spanish Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Chilean parliamentary delegatio ..

Saqr Ghobash meets Chilean parliamentary delegation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.