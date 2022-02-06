Bike-lifter gang busted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Police arrested six members of a bike-lifter gang and recovered nine stolen motorcycles and weapons from them.

A spokesman said on Sunday that a Sahiwal police team conducted a raid and arrested the accused including Ansar Abbas, Jahanghir, Zafar Iqbal, Ghulam Mustafa, Asif and Umer Farooq.

The police also recovered nine bikes worth Rs 870,000 and three pistols of 30-bore from them.

The gang was involved in dozens of motorcycle lifting incidents.

A case was registered against the accused.