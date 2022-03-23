Bike lifter gang busted

The district police have arrested a three-member motorcycle lifter gang from Sama Satta area and recovered eight stolen bikes and cash from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :The district police have arrested a three-member motorcycle lifter gang from Sama Satta area and recovered eight stolen bikes and cash from their possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police here, acting a tip-off, a police team of Sama Satta police station arrested a three-member bike lifter gang including their head who was recognized as Shehryar alias Sheri.

The police recovered eight stolen motorcycles and cash Rs 150,000 from their possession. The police have registered cases against the suspects. Further probe was in process.