SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Sargodha Cantonment police arrested two-members of bike lifter gang and recovered 11 motorcycles from their possession.

Police said here on Wednesday that the team conducted raid and arrested two members including ring leader Safdar Hameed and another, besides recovering 11 bikes and illegal weapon from them.

Further investigation was under way.