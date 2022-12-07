UrduPoint.com

Bike Lifter Gang Busted

December 07, 2022

KASUR, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Chunian police arrested five members of motorcycle lifter gang and recovered cash,motorcycles and mobile phones from their possession here on Wednesday.

Police said the raiding team arrested five members of a gang including its ring leader Iftikhar Bachi and recovered cash amounting to Rs 400,000,ten motorcycles,ten mobile phones and valuables worth Rs 1,500,000 from them.

The accused confessed to have committed more than 30 robberies,said police.

Meanwhile,a 40-year-old Muhammad Karim consumed poisonous pills over domestic issues.He was shifted to Lahore General hospital in critical condition but died.

A-division police launched investigation.

