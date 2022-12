SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :City Bhulwal Police arrested four outlaws of a bike lifter gang and recovered motorcycles from their possession.

Police said here on Thursday that the raiding team arrested four criminals --including Allah Ditta, Umair, Riaz and Saleem and recovered nine motorbikes worth Rs 1,000,000 from them.

Further investigation was under way.