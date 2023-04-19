- Home
Bike Lifter Gang Busted
Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 01:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Kot Momin police on Wednesday arrested a bike lifter gang.
Police also recovered five motorcycles from the accused, Faisal Ali and Saqlain.
Further investigation was under way.
