Bike-lifter Gang Busted; 17 Motorcycles Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 08:16 PM

bike-lifter gang busted; 17 motorcycles recovered

City Sammundri police claimed to have busted a bike-lifter gang and arrested its four members besides recovering 17 motorcycles from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :City Sammundri police claimed to have busted a bike-lifter gang and arrested its four members besides recovering 17 motorcycles from their possession.

SHO City Sammundri Tariq Meer said on Tuesday that police conducted various raids and arrested Asif, ringleader of Aasu-gang, and his three accomplices.

The police recovered 17 motorcycles and Rs.300,000 in cash from their possession while further investigation is under progress.

More Stories From Pakistan

