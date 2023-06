(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Jhaal Chakian police arrested five members of bike lifter gang and recovered 10 motorcycles and valuables from their possession.

The accused were identified as Aftab, Shabana, Akram, Baber and Shehbaz.

Further investigation was under way.