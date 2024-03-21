Bike Lifter Gang Busted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 12:30 PM
BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) City police apprehended five members of bike lifter gang with recovering 10 motorbikes and auto rickshaw along with one lakh rupees cash from their possession.
According to police, the accused were wanted in more than 22 cases registered with different police stations in the district.
In the preliminary investigation the ring leader, Shahzad alias Shehzadi confessed to stealing motorbikes and rickshaw with snatching money as well in some of the cases. Identification of the rest of the four accused was yet to be revealed by the police.
The team that arrested the criminals was led by DSP circle Zafar Iqbal at the direction of DPO, it was said.
The criminals were arrested with the help of modern technology and human resources, added the police.
Recent Stories
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..
PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024
Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans
Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation
Philipsen adds Brugge-De Panne honours after San Remo win
ECP constitutes Appellate Tribunals to resolve by-election nomination disputes
PTI seeks to downgrade Pakistan's global image: Ahsan Iqbal
MPAs from Rawalpindi call on CM, discuss development progress
Man crushed to death, wife injured
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hustle, bustle witnessing in markets during holy Ramazan2 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held, contraband seized2 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police releases patriotic song in commemoration of Pakistan Day2 minutes ago
-
Agents involved in making fake ID card arrested: FIA Official12 minutes ago
-
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: Atta16 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat20 minutes ago
-
Dropscene: accidental death comes out murder22 minutes ago
-
Fruits & vegetables price hike continue22 minutes ago
-
Dar arrives Brussels to attend first Nuclear Energy Summit32 minutes ago
-
Train crushed a man to death32 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive launched in Bahawalpur52 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police imposes challans over rules violation52 minutes ago