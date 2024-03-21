Bike lifter gang busted

(@FahadShabbir)

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) City police apprehended five members of bike lifter gang with recovering 10 motorbikes and auto rickshaw along with one lakh rupees cash from their possession.

According to police, the accused were wanted in more than 22 cases registered with different police stations in the district.

In the preliminary investigation the ring leader, Shahzad alias Shehzadi confessed to stealing motorbikes and rickshaw with snatching money as well in some of the cases. Identification of the rest of the four accused was yet to be revealed by the police.

The team that arrested the criminals was led by DSP circle Zafar Iqbal at the direction of DPO, it was said.

The criminals were arrested with the help of modern technology and human resources, added the police.