Bike-lifter gang busted, 26 motorcycles recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Police arrested a six-member motorcycle lifter gang and recovered 26 bikes,cash and weapons here on Friday.

Police said Shahpur Saddar police conducted a raid and arrested Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Iqbal, Umair Ali, Muhammad Faizan, Hussnain Shah and Haji Ahmed besides recovering 26 bikes worth Rs 1.

7 million, Rs 470,000 and two pistols.

The gang was involved in dozen of motorcycle lifting incidents.

A case was registered against the accused while further investigation was under way.