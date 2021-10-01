Bike lifter gang busted, 30 motorcycles recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Bahawalpur police claimed to have arrested two members of bike-lifter gang and recovered cash Rs 2.6 million and 30 motorcycles from their possession.

According to police spokesman, Police managed to net a notorious bike-lifter gang's members namely Muhammad Yar and Aijaz, who were also allegedly involved in several of bike lifters and FIRs and cases were registered against them in Bahawalpur, Multan, Lodhran and others police stations The spokesman while sharing the details informed that that following intelligence information, joint team of CIA Police and Cant Police Station conducted raid in an area and took two suspected members, Muhammad Yar and Aijaz, of the gang into custody.

The spokesman said that the gang was involved in lifting bikes from different districts. He said that District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran appreciated the police team which arrested the gang.