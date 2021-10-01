UrduPoint.com

Bike Lifter Gang Busted, 30 Motorcycles Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 11:20 AM

Bike lifter gang busted, 30 motorcycles recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Bahawalpur police claimed to have arrested two members of bike-lifter gang and recovered cash Rs 2.6 million and 30 motorcycles from their possession.

According to police spokesman, Police managed to net a notorious bike-lifter gang's members namely Muhammad Yar and Aijaz, who were also allegedly involved in several of bike lifters and FIRs and cases were registered against them in Bahawalpur, Multan, Lodhran and others police stations The spokesman while sharing the details informed that that following intelligence information, joint team of CIA Police and Cant Police Station conducted raid in an area and took two suspected members, Muhammad Yar and Aijaz, of the gang into custody.

The spokesman said that the gang was involved in lifting bikes from different districts. He said that District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran appreciated the police team which arrested the gang.

Related Topics

Multan Police Police Station CIA Bahawalpur Lodhran From Million

Recent Stories

Police to ensure friendly ecology, resolve public ..

Police to ensure friendly ecology, resolve public complaints on priority: IGP

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st October 2021

3 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai embodies UAE’s prominent regiona ..

Expo 2020 Dubai embodies UAE’s prominent regional, international stature: Anwa ..

11 hours ago
 Update: Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed att ..

Update: Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed attend opening ceremony of Expo 2 ..

12 hours ago
 AED1.285 bn interim cash dividend approved by ADNO ..

AED1.285 bn interim cash dividend approved by ADNOC Distribution board for first ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.