Bike Lifter Gang Busted, 5 Bikes Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Police have busted a 3-member motorcycle lifter gang and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession during a crackdown, informed police spokesman

Police have also recovered weapon from the possession of the arrested accused.

During the course of action, Gujjar Khan police arrested 3-member gang identified as Kamran, Allah Ditta and Farhat.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Nabeel Khokar appreciated performance of police team adding that other facilitators of the accused would also be arrested.

Those depriving citizens of their valuable assets could not escape the grip of law, he added.

SP Saddar also conducted a surprise visit to Kalar Syedan Police Station to review performance of the officials.

During his visit, SP inspected the record and cleanliness measures were put on place.

He directed the officials to make the surroundings clean.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against the officials who were found negligent in performing their duties.

