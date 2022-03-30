UrduPoint.com

Bike-lifter Gang Busted, 5 Motorcycles Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two-member motorcycle lifter gang and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Wah Cantt police arrested two accused involved in motorcycle theft, identified as Ibrahim and Shahid.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

The facilitators will also be arrested, SP Potohar said appreciating the police team adding that such criminals would not be spared.

In another operation, police have arrested two-member gang involved in street crime and recovered snatching amount Rs 1,44,000 from their possession. Police also recovered weapons used in crime.

