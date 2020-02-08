UrduPoint.com
Bike-lifter Gang Busted, Drug Seller Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 07:20 PM

Bike-lifter gang busted, drug seller arrested

DIKHAN, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) ::The city police busted a four-member bike-lifter gang and arrested a drug peddler in separate raids conducted here Saturday, police spokesman said.

The operations have been conducted on the directives of DPO Wahid Mehmood who taking notice of rising cases of theft of motorcycles directed police team to arrest the culprits involved.

The police team traced a four-member gang of motorcycle thieves by conducting research on scientific lines and arrested three of them while the fourth member managed to escape.

The police also recovered 12 snatched bikes from their procession and continued raids to apprehend the fourth gang member.

Similarly, police also arrested a drug seller from Kaneeranwala Gate and recovered one kilogram hashish from his possession.

The cases have been registered against all criminals in relevant police stations and further investigations were underway.

