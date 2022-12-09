Bike-lifter gang busted; eight stolen motorcycles recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Police here on Friday, have busted a bike-lifter gang and recovered eight stolen motorcycles and other items from the possession of two arrested accused.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Wah Cantt Police Station managed to bust a bike-lifter gang and arrested its two members namely Afzal, the ringleader and Liaquat.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Malik Tariq Mehboob appreciated the performance of the police team and directed to accelerate operations against lawbreakers.

The SP informed that the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.