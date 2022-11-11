Bike-lifter gang busted; five stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have busted a bike-lifter gang and recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items from the possession of the arrested accused.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, City Police Station managed to bust a bike-lifter gang and arrested its two members namely Gul and Wahdatullah.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Babar Javed Joya appreciated the performance of the police team and directed to accelerate operations against lawbreakers.

The SP informed that the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.