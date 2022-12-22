Bike-lifter gang busted; five stolen motorcycles recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Police have busted a bike-lifter gang and arrested its three members including ringleader and recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Gujar Khan Police Station managed to net three bike lifters namely Syed Wali, Iftikhar and Adnan and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession.

An accused namely Syed Wali is record holder, he added.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway.

Superintendent of Police, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar said, the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

He said that the operations against the lawbreakers would be accelerated further.