Bike-lifter gang busted; five stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Police have busted a bike-lifter gang and recovered five stolen motorcycles, Rs 20,000, seven mobile phones, weapons and other items from them.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Naseerabad Police Station managed to bust a bike-lifter gang identified as Hamza gang and arrested its two members including ringleader namely Hamza alias Hamzi and Baseer.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Malik Tariq Mehboob appreciated the performance of the police team and directed to accelerate operations against lawbreakers.

The SP said that the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.