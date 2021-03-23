UrduPoint.com
Bike Lifter Gang Busted; Four Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 01:16 AM

Police have busted a dacoit and bike lifter gang and arrested its four members besides recovering seven stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 35,000, two pistols and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Police have busted a dacoit and bike lifter gang and arrested its four members besides recovering seven stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 35,000, two pistols and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, police team under the supervision of SHO Saddar Wah was constituted which after hectic efforts managed to net four accused namely Abdullah, Safi Khan, Masood and Mirza Khan who were dacoit, bike lifter gang members and street criminals and allegedly involved in a number cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered seven stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 35,000, two pistols and other items from their possession.

They confessed to have committed dacoities, bike lifting and other crimes in different areas.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation was underway, he added.

