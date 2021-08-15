Bike lifter gang busted; four arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Police have busted a bike lifter gang and arrested its four members besides recovering six stolen motorcycles, cash and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, police team under the supervision of SHO Pirwadhai Police Station managed to net four accused namely Muhammad Tariq, Umar Mubarik, Numan Aziz and Sulman Shah, who were bike lifter gang members and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered six stolen motorcycles, cash and other items from their possession.

They confessed to have committed bike lifting and other crimes in different areas.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation was underway.