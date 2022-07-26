UrduPoint.com

Bike Lifter Gang Busted, Four Arrested

Published July 26, 2022

Police have busted a four-member bike lifter gang and arrested four accused besides recovering three stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO Pakhwari Police Station managed to bust a bike lifter gang identified as Muzamal gang, and netted four accused namely Muzamal, ring leader, Saqib, Ehtesham and Mushtaq who were bike lifters and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered three stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Kohsar Haider Ali appreciated police team and directed to net the accomplices and facilitators of the bike lifters.

He also directed the police officers to continue raids against lawbreakers.

