Bike lifter gang busted; four arrested in rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a dacoit and bike lifter gang with four members, recovered seven stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 155,000, four pistols and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, police team under the supervision of SHO Saddar Baroni was constituted which after hectic efforts managed to net four accused namely Qaiser Mehmood alias Qaiseri, ring leader, Muhammad Muzamil, Rehman Ali and Muhammad Hamza who were dacoit, bike lifter gang members of Qaiseri gang and allegedly involved in a number cases registered in different police stations.

They confessed to have committed dacoities, bike lifting and other crimes in different areas.

A case has been registered against them and further investigation is underway, he added.