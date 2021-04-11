UrduPoint.com
Bike Lifter Gang Busted; Four Arrested, Three Motorcycles Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

Bike lifter gang busted; four arrested, three motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The police have busted a dacoit and bike liter gang and arrested its four members besides recovering three stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 150,000 and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a police team under the supervision of SHO Naseerabad Police Station was constituted which after hectic efforts managed to net four accused namely Ali Zubair, ring leader, Waheed Khan, Basit Ali and Atta Muhammad who were dacoit, bike lifter gang members of Ali gang and allegedly involved in a number cases registered in different police stations.

The police recovered three stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 150,000, four 30 bore pistols and other items from their possession.

They confessed to have committed bike lifting and other crimes in different areas.

A case had been registered against all the accused while further investigation was underway, he added.

