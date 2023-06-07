Bike lifter gang busted in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur police have arrested a bike lifter gang and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a joint team of CIA Police Bahawalpur and Cant police conducted a raid at a den and arrested two members of a bike lifter gang.

"The police have recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from the possession of the suspects," he said.

The suspects were identified as Taimore and Shakeel.

They were residents of Bahawalpur and used to lift bikes from different areas of the district," the police spokesman said.

The police have registered FIR against the accused. Further probe was underway.