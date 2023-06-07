UrduPoint.com

Bike Lifter Gang Busted In Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Bike lifter gang busted in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur police have arrested a bike lifter gang and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a joint team of CIA Police Bahawalpur and Cant police conducted a raid at a den and arrested two members of a bike lifter gang.

"The police have recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from the possession of the suspects," he said.

The suspects were identified as Taimore and Shakeel.

They were residents of Bahawalpur and used to lift bikes from different areas of the district," the police spokesman said.

The police have registered FIR against the accused. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police CIA Bahawalpur Shakeel FIR From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2023

54 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

59 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends Ministry of Education&# ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Ministry of Education&#039;s Scholarship Programme gr ..

10 hours ago
 Manchester City Beats Real Madrid in Brand Value - ..

Manchester City Beats Real Madrid in Brand Value - Consultancy

11 hours ago
 Papal Envoy Concludes Peace Mission to Ukraine - V ..

Papal Envoy Concludes Peace Mission to Ukraine - Vatican

11 hours ago
 Prince Harry laments 'press invasion' in historic ..

Prince Harry laments 'press invasion' in historic court appearance

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.