Bike lifter gang busted in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :The City Police have arrested a bike lifter gang and recovered 15 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, with the use of modern technology and tip-off, a police team at Cantt police station had arrested three members of a bike lifter gang.

The accused arrested were identified as Abid, Sufian, and Farhan.

The police also recovered 15 stolen motorcycles from the possession of the suspects which were stolen from different areas.

The Cant police have registered a case against the accused.

Further probe was underway.