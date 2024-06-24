Bike-lifter Gang Busted In DI Khan, 26 Motorbikes Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Dera police busted a bike lifter gang arresting its ringleader and recovered as many as 26 motorcycles from him.
SP Saddar Circle Usman Khalid, flanked by SDPO Paharpur Circle Sagheer Gilani and Paharpur Police Station SHO Samar Abbas, informed this while addressing a press conference here at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines on Monday.
He said that District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood, taking notice of the increasing bikes’ lifting incidents in Paharpur circle, had formed a special team to arrest the culprits.
He said the team deputed personnel in civilian dresses at different spots including cattle market, who arrested ringleader of the gang named Mehboob Alam son of Muhammad Ayub, a resident of Rajanpur red-handedly while he was lifting a motorcycle.
He said the police also recovered another 25 motorcycles from different areas on the revelations of the arrested accused during investigation.
Later, DPO Nasir Mehmood handed over the keys of recovered motorcycles among the actual owners, who expressed their heartiest gratitude to the Dera police for recovery of their stolen bikes and arrest of criminal involved.
The DPO appreciated the performance of Paharpur Circle police and said the efforts were being made to end all crimes from the society.
APP/akt
