Bike lifter gang busted in multan

The New Multan Police Station on Thursday claimed to have uncovered a gang of motorcycle thieves and recovered stolen money and a motorcycle from its possession

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The New Multan Police Station on Thursday claimed to have uncovered a gang of motorcycle thieves and recovered stolen money and a motorcycle from its possession.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Riaz, Shakir, and Yousuf who were kept on the premises of the concerned police station.

Stolen goods worth Rs. 586,000 including Rs. 430,000 cash and motorcycle CG-125 were recovered from them on the spot.

About 15 cases of bike theft were reported to have been registered against the three of the arrested accused earlier.

Further investigation is underway.