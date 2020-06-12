Bike lifter gang busted in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Local police claimed to have captured a ten-member bike lifter gang committing activities across cantt division and recovered cash worth Rs205, 000 with ten motorcycles from their possession here Friday.

The drive was initiated on direction of high ups of the security department.

Recovered bikes and cash were handed over to their owners who had registered FIRs for their stealing goods in limits of different police stations. Citizens hailed over recovery of motorbikes after busting notorious criminals through conducting successful operation. Accused were also involved in multiple theft activities in different parts of the city.

SP Can division Muhammad Maaz Zafar led the operation while SHO Mumtazabad, SHO Shah Shamsh and SDPO helped out the action. City Police Officer congratulated and lauded performance of concerned security officials.