Bike-lifter gang busted; seven stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Police have busted a bike-lifter gang and recovered seven stolen motorcycles, Rs 65,000, weapons and other items from the possession of the arrested accused.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Bani Police Station managed to bust a bike-lifter gang and arrested its two members including ringleader namely Anwar Zaib and Tahir Habib.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Babar Javed Joya appreciated the performance of the police team and directed to accelerate operations against lawbreakers.

The SP informed that the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.