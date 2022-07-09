Bike lifter gang busted, stolen bikes recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Mumtazabad police busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested two criminals besides recovered stolen bikes from their possession during an operation launched here on Saturday.

Taking action on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched an operation against criminals and busted the notorious Waseema Gang.

The police arrested two members of the gang including the ring leader Waseem alias Waseema and Asad Abbas.

Police have also recovered five stolen motorcycle and cash Rs 30,000 from their possession after tracing six cases from them, however, further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected, said a Police spokesman.