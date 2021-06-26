Bike lifter gang busted; three arrested, 13 stolen motorbikes recovered in rawalpindi

The police on Saturday have busted a bike-lifter gang and arrested its three members besides recovering 13 stolen motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :The police on Saturday have busted a bike-lifter gang and arrested its three members besides recovering 13 stolen motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Airport Police Station Jawad Abbas and Sub-Inspector Muhammad Usman after hectic efforts, managed to net three accused namely Rauf Qadir, Numan Khan and Muhammad Ashir, who were bike lifter gang members and allegedly involved in a number of cases registered in different police stations.

The police recovered 13 stolen motorcycles, weapons, ammunition and other items from their possession.

They confessed to have committed bike lifting and other crimes in different areas.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is underway, he added.