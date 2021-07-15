Bike lifter gang busted; three arrested

Police have busted a bike lifter gang and arrested its three members besides recovering two stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 11,000 and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Police have busted a bike lifter gang and arrested its three members besides recovering two stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 11,000 and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, police team under the supervision of SHO Morgah Police Station was constituted which after hectic efforts managed to net three accused namely Zahid Farooq alias Zaidi, ring leader, Muhammad Aziz and Junaid Iqbal, who were bike lifter gang members and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police have recovered two stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 11,000 and other items from their possession. They confessed to have committed bike lifting and other crimes in different areas.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation was underway, he added.