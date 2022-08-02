Bike lifter gang busted; three arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a bike-lifter gang and arrested its three members besides recovering nine stolen motorcycles and Rs 50,000 cash from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Dhamial police arrested Abid, Shehriyar and Muzamil who were wanted in various bike lifting cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Dhamial Police Station on the directives of SP Saddar Ahmed Zaneer conducted raid and managed to net the gang members.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.