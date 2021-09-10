UrduPoint.com

Bike Lifter Gang Busted; Three Arrested, Five Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 04:30 PM

Bike lifter gang busted; three arrested, five stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Police have busted a bike lifter gang and arrested its ring leader besides recovering five stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 20,000 and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police team under the supervision of SHO arrested three members of Idress Khan motorcycle lifter gang including ring leader Idress Khan and his accomplices Abass and Bashrat, who were bike lifter gang members and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered five stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 20,000 and other items from their possession. They confessed to have committed bike lifting and other crimes in different areas.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation was underway, he added

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Media asked to avoid broadcasting any results one- ..

Media asked to avoid broadcasting any results one-hour after polling ends

13 minutes ago
 Decisions on Deepening Russia-Belarus Integration ..

Decisions on Deepening Russia-Belarus Integration Approved on Basis of 28 Progra ..

13 minutes ago
 Afghan Government Inauguration Ceremony Not Taking ..

Afghan Government Inauguration Ceremony Not Taking Place on Saturday - Taliban

13 minutes ago
 Major Fire Erupts at Metal Plant in Southwestern F ..

Major Fire Erupts at Metal Plant in Southwestern France - Authorities

13 minutes ago
 The beach is back: French Riviera marsh ditches se ..

The beach is back: French Riviera marsh ditches seawalls for sand

13 minutes ago
 Spain to closely work with Pakistan on Afghan peac ..

Spain to closely work with Pakistan on Afghan peace, region's future

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.