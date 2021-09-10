Bike lifter gang busted; three arrested, five stolen motorcycles recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Police have busted a bike lifter gang and arrested its ring leader besides recovering five stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 20,000 and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police team under the supervision of SHO arrested three members of Idress Khan motorcycle lifter gang including ring leader Idress Khan and his accomplices Abass and Bashrat, who were bike lifter gang members and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered five stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 20,000 and other items from their possession. They confessed to have committed bike lifting and other crimes in different areas.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation was underway, he added