Bike-lifter Gang Busted; Three Arrested In Rawalpindi

In a crackdown against criminal elements, Rawat Police have busted a bike-lifter gang and arrested its three members

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against criminal elements, Rawat Police have busted a bike-lifter gang and arrested its three members.

Police also recovered five stolen motorcycles, spare parts of motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rawat police in a raid, arrested ring leader namely Naqeeb Ullah alias Naqi, Khanzada alias Khani and Usman Akbar, three bike lifters and recovered five stolen motorcycles, spare parts and other items from their possession.

He informed that the Police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Rawat Police Station on the directives of SP Saddar conducted a raid and managed to net the bike lifters.

As per preliminary investigation, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the bike lifters would also be arrested following the investigations with the detainee culprits.

Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar lauded endeavours of Rawat police team for netting the bike lifters.

