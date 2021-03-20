Bike lifter gang busted; three arrested in rawalpindi

Police have busted a dacoit and bike liter gang and arrested its three members besides recovering 15 stolen motorcycles, two pistols and other items

According to a police spokesman, police team under the supervision of SHO Sadiqabad was constituted which after hectic efforts managed to net three accused namely Zeeshan Abbasi, ring leader, Muhammad Haris and Abdullah Naseem who were dacoit, bike lifter gang members and street criminals and allegedly involved in a number cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered 15 stolen motorcycles, cash, two pistols and other items from their possession.

They confessed to have committed dacoities, bike lifting and other crimes in different areas.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.