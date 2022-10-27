UrduPoint.com

Bike Lifter Gang Busted, Three Held

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Bike lifter gang busted, three held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Police, during a crackdown launched here on Thursday, busted a notorious 3-member motorcycle lifter gang besides recovering stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle theft in the city, City Police officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider directed police to launch a comprehensive crackdown against criminals involved in the crime.

A police team under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Capt (retd) Qazi Ali Raza busted the notorious Usama Gang and arrested two members of the gang, including the ring leader Usama and Ayaz.

The police have also arrested a motorcycle lifter Adam Khan wanted to police in various cases of motorcycle theft. Police have traced 11 cases from the arrested criminals and recovered six stolen motorcycles and Rs 127,000 cash from their possession, while further investigations were underway against the arrested criminals.

