Bike lifter gang busted, three held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested three members of the gang during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle theft, the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider formed a special team under the supervision of SDPO Haram Gate Sadia Saeed to arrest the criminals.

The police team busted the notorious Irshad gang and arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Irshad, Omer Farooq and Naeem.

Police have traced 10 cases from the arrested criminals and recovered eight stolen motorcycles worth Rs 700,000 from their possession.

Further investigations were underway from the criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.