UrduPoint.com

Bike Lifter Gang Busted, Three Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Bike lifter gang busted, three held

Police have busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested three members of the gang during a crackdown launched here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested three members of the gang during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle theft, the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider formed a special team under the supervision of SDPO Haram Gate Sadia Saeed to arrest the criminals.

The police team busted the notorious Irshad gang and arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Irshad, Omer Farooq and Naeem.

Police have traced 10 cases from the arrested criminals and recovered eight stolen motorcycles worth Rs 700,000 from their possession.

Further investigations were underway from the criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Parliament, a top institution of country: Raja Pe ..

Parliament, a top institution of country: Raja Pervez

17 seconds ago
 Biden, Xi to Have In-Depth Talk to Better Understa ..

Biden, Xi to Have In-Depth Talk to Better Understand One Another's Priorities- U ..

18 seconds ago
 Biden, China's Xi to Meet on Nov. 14 in Bali for T ..

Biden, China's Xi to Meet on Nov. 14 in Bali for Talks on Range of Issues - Whit ..

20 seconds ago
 Biden, Xi To Discuss Russian Operation In Ukraine, ..

Biden, Xi To Discuss Russian Operation In Ukraine, N. Korean Provocations - US O ..

21 seconds ago
 PM approves financial assistance for PTI long marc ..

PM approves financial assistance for PTI long march's deceased: Marriyum

4 minutes ago
 Biden, Xi Will Not Issue Any Sort of Joint Stateme ..

Biden, Xi Will Not Issue Any Sort of Joint Statement After Meeting in Bali - US ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.