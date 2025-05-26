Open Menu

Bike-lifter Gang Busted, Three Held

May 26, 2025

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Lohari Gate police have busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested three criminals besides recovering stolen valuables from their possession, here on Monday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the Lohari Gate police under the supervision of SP City Division Mehr Muhammad Saeed, launched a crackdown against motorcycle thieves.

The police busted the motorcycle lifter gang and arrested its three members. The police recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession by tracing various cases.

Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the arrested criminals, police sources added.

