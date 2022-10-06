UrduPoint.com

Bike-lifter Gang Busted; Three Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 01:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Police have busted a bike-lifter gang and recovered three stolen motorcycles and other items from the possession of the arrested accused.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Dhamial Police Station managed to bust a bike-lifter gang and arrested its two members.

He said that police netted Miraj and Sarfraz on the recovery of three stolen motorcycles.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar Ahmed Zaneer Cheema appreciated the performance of the police team and directed to accelerate operations against lawbreakers.

The SP said that the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

More Stories From Pakistan

