Bike-lifter gang busted: Two arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against criminal elements, Taxila Police have busted a bike-lifter gang and arrested its two members. Police also recovered 20 stolen motorcycles and spare parts of motorcycles from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police in a raid, arrested Babar Muhammad Imran and Zaheer Ahmed, two bike lifters and recovered 20 stolen motorcycles and their spare parts from their possession.

He informed that the Police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Taxila Police Station on the directives of SP Potohar conducted a raid and managed to net the bike lifters.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the bike lifters would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits. Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar lauded endeavours of Saddar Wah and police team for netting the bike lifters.