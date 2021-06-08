Bike lifter gang busted; two arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Police have busted a bike lifter gang and arrested its two members besides recovering a stolen motorcycle and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, police team under the supervision of SHO New Town Police Station was constituted which after hectic efforts managed to net two accused namely Haider Tariq and Safian, who were the members of the gang and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered a stolen motorcycle and other items from their possession. They confessed to have committed bike lifting and other crimes in different areas.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is underway, he added.