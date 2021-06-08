UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bike Lifter Gang Busted; Two Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 09:43 PM

Bike lifter gang busted; two arrested

Police have busted a bike lifter gang and arrested its two members besides recovering a stolen motorcycle and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Police have busted a bike lifter gang and arrested its two members besides recovering a stolen motorcycle and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, police team under the supervision of SHO New Town Police Station was constituted which after hectic efforts managed to net two accused namely Haider Tariq and Safian, who were the members of the gang and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered a stolen motorcycle and other items from their possession. They confessed to have committed bike lifting and other crimes in different areas.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is underway, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak discusses cooperation with Ital ..

21 minutes ago

KP Govt links DCs performance with anti-polio camp ..

2 minutes ago

FGEI to extend its internship program throughout t ..

2 minutes ago

CTP issued 14,005 challan tickets on wrong parking ..

2 minutes ago

Speakers observes COVID-19 kills mostly chain smok ..

2 minutes ago

Polio Eradication drive continues in AJK

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.