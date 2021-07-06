UrduPoint.com
Bike Lifter Gang Busted; Two Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 09:34 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Police have busted a bike lifter gang and arrested its two members besides recovering six stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, police team under the supervision of SHO Saddar Baroni Police Station was constituted which after hectic efforts managed to net two accused namely Babar Khan and Muhammad Danish, who were bike lifter gang members.

They allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered six stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

They confessed to have committed bike lifting and other crimes in different areas.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is underway, he added.

