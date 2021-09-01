Bike lifter gang busted; two arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Police have busted a bike lifter gang and arrested its two members besides recovering two stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 26,000 and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, police team under the supervision of SHO Saddar Wah Police Station managed to net two accused namely Umair and Asmatullah, who were bike lifter gang members and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered two stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 26,000 and other items from their possession. They confessed to have committed bike lifting and other crimes in different areas.

A case has been registered against them.