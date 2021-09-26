Bike lifter gang busted; two arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Police have busted a bike lifter gang and arrested its two members besides recovering two stolen motorcycles, two rickshaws and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, police team under the supervision of SHO City Police Station managed to net two accused namely Hanzala and Hamza, who were bike lifter gang members and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered two stolen motorcycles, two rickshaws and other items from their possession.

They confessed to have committed bike and rickshaw lifting and other crimes in different areas.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is underway, he added.