Bike Lifter Gang Busted; Two Arrested

Mon 04th October 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have busted a bike lifter gang and arrested its two members besides recovering two stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Ratta Amral Police Station team led by SHO managed to net two accused namely Shoaib Khan and Rajab Ali, who were bike lifter gang members and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered two stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

They confessed to have committed bike lifting and other crimes in different areas.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is underway, he added.

