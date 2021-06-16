UrduPoint.com
Bike Lifter Gang Busted; Two Arrested, Five Motorcycles Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 02:42 PM

Police have busted a bike-lifter gang and arrested its two members besides recovering five stolen motorcycles, cash Rs19,800 and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Police have busted a bike-lifter gang and arrested its two members besides recovering five stolen motorcycles, cash Rs19,800 and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, police team under the supervision of SHO Race Course Police Station was constituted which after hectic efforts managed to net two accused namely Inam Zulfiqar Masih and Zaheer Abbas, who were bike lifter gang members and allegedly involved in a number of cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

They confessed to have committed bike lifting and other crimes in different areas.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is underway, he added.

