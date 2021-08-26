Bike lifter gang busted; two arrested, five stolen motorcycles recovered

Police have busted a bike lifter gang and arrested its two members besides recovering five stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 28,800 and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Police have busted a bike lifter gang and arrested its two members besides recovering five stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 28,800 and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police team under the supervision of SHO managed to net two accused namely Muhammad Tahir and Yasir Mehmood, who were bike lifter gang members and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered five stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 28,800 and other items from their possession. They confessed to have committed bike lifting and other crimes in different areas.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is underway, he added.