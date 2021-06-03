Bike lifter gang busted; two arrested, four motorcycles recovered

Police have busted a bike liter gang and arrested its two members besides, recovering four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Police have busted a bike liter gang and arrested its two members besides, recovering four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, police team under the supervision of SHO City Police Station was constituted which after hectic efforts managed to net two accused namely Muhammad Waris and Nisar Ali, who were bike lifter gang members and allegedly involved in a number cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

They confessed to have committed bike lifting and other crimes in different areas.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is underway, he added.